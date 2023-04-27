Bengal Ram Navami Violence: Calcutta High Court Orders NIA Probe

In a big setback for Mamata-run state government, the Calcutta High Court ordered NIA probe into West Bengal Ram Navami violence.

Earlier, the interim report submitted to the court by the fact-finding committee revealed that the incidents of violence in Howrah, Hooghly, and Rishra, among other areas of West Bengal, were pre-planned.

“The riots were pre-planned, orchestrated, and instigated," the interim report of the Fact-Finding Committee headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy (Retd) states.

Soon after the order, BJP leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter and wrote: “Let us not forget that communal violence broke out on Ramanavami after Mamata Banerjee delivered a provocative speech. She then absolved the minority community of transgression, prejudicing the law enforcement agencies. However, no violence was reported on Hanumanotsav, after central forces were deployed. Mamata is burning down Bengal to further her regressive politics of appeasement."

Notably, violence and arson were witnessed during the Ram Navami festival in Howrah and Hooghly recently.

BJP had also questioned the administrative capabilities of the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

The TMC, on the other hand, claimed that while the BJP leaders “fomented trouble” during Ram Navami, they behaved like “good boys” on Hanuman Jayanti on realizing that the violence was backfiring politically on the party.

Earlier, MHA had sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on violence that broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in Howrah city in the state last week, ANI had reported earlier.

A political slugfest had earlier ensued in West Bengal with the ruling-TMC and BJP-led opposition training guns at each other for the clashes. BJP’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar was stopped from visiting the riot-hit areas of Hooghly district by the police citing prohibitory orders.

