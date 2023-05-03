CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Wrestlers' ProtestSame-sex MarriageDelhi Hit-and-RunRain AlertThe Kerala Story
Home » India » Moyna BJP Worker Death: Calcutta HC Orders Post-Mortem, Grants Family Central Security For 4 Weeks
1-MIN READ

Moyna BJP Worker Death: Calcutta HC Orders Post-Mortem, Grants Family Central Security For 4 Weeks

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 14:21 IST

Kolkata, India

BJP workers have alleged that Bhuniya was killed by Trinamool goons. (File photo: PTI)

BJP workers have alleged that Bhuniya was killed by Trinamool goons. (File photo: PTI)

The post mortem will be conducted at Command Hospital and a medical board will be constituted to oversee the process.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a second post-mortem in the alleged murder of BJP booth president Bijoy Krishna Bhuniya in West Bengal’s Moyna.  The post mortem will  be conducted at Command Hospital and a medical board will be constituted to oversee the process. This is the second post-mortem to be conducted in the case.

The family of the deceased will also be provided central security cover for the next four weeks. BJP has called for massive protests in at least 100 places in East Medinipur to protest against Bhuniya’s death.

Bhuniya, A booth-level BJP leader, was found dead in Bengal’s Moyna, which falls under Purba Medinipur district. The Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed the ruling Trinamool for the alleged murder.

BJP booth president of Moyna, Bijaykrishna Bhuiya, was reportedly beaten up by “TMC goons" in front of his wife on his way back home on Monday evening and was forcibly taken away by them on a motorbike, the saffron party claimed.

Bhuiya was later murdered, the BJP further claimed and demanded the arrest of those behind it.

His body with an injury mark on the head was found on Monday late at night at a distance from his residence, the police said. Investigation into the incident is underway, police added.

BJP national vice-president and Medinipur MP, Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC has increased its “torture" of the opposition party’s workers in the area to create an “environment of terror" with the aim of winning the coming panchayat election, due this month.

Dismissing outright any involvement in the incident, the ruling TMC said it was the outcome of a family dispute. Former TMC MLA of Moyna, Sangram Dolui, demanded that the culprits be booked.

BJP workers and leaders blocked roads in Moyna on Tuesday demanding the arrest of the “TMC goons" for their alleged involvement in the murder.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Abhro Banerjee
Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
first published:May 03, 2023, 14:10 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 14:21 IST