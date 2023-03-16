About a week after a passenger created a ruckus on an Air India flight after he was caught smoking inside the washroom, a video has emerged of the crew interacting with the man and asking him to “calm down”.

The incident took place on March 11 when 37-year-old Ramakant Dwivedi, one of the passengers on a London-Mumbai flight, used the washroom to smoke and the crew members stopped him. According to airline rules, smoking is not permitted on flight.

When Dwivedi was in the washroom, the alarm went off and crew members ran towards the bathroom. The crew told police that he also tried opening the flight’s main door, and that several other passengers had complained that he had harassed them. After the incident, the man was forced to go back to his seat.

Dwivedi was arrested and presented before the magistrate after an FIR was registered under the IPC section pertaining to rash or negligent behaviour endangering personal safety of others, and sections 22 (refuse to follow a lawful instruction given by the pilot-in-command), 23 (assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardising good order and discipline) and 25 (for smoking) of the Aircraft Act, 1937.

After a chargesheet was filed, he got bail on a surety of Rs 25,000. But considering he did not have enough cash, the court had asked him to be sent to judicial custody. He was lodged in Arthur Road jail.

“His family will be fulfilling the bail formalities soon and paying Rs 25,000 cash, following which he will be released from jail,” said a senior officer from Mumbai Police.

Police had filed a 20-page chargesheet in this case in 48 hours because the accused is a US citizen.

