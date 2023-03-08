Canadian Citizen Lynched by Mob in Punjab Over Playing Loud Music: Report

A Canadian citizen was reportedly lynched to death in Punjab’s Mohali by a mob over playing loud music, according to police.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Pradeep Singh, a resident of Gazikot village in Gurdaspur. According to ANI, Singh came to India earlier this year.

Mohali SSP said, “The deceased Pradeep Singh had worn the dress code of Nihangs at the time of the incident. So far he has not been found linked to any Nihang group".

Reports suggest that there were several videos of the incident that have gone viral on social media and cops are using these videos to probe the incident.

The victim’s family alleged that he was killed by goons on his way to Mohali and demanded strict action against the killers.

“He saw a few hooligans playing inappropriate songs in a car in full public view. Then he tried to reason with them. But they attacked him and he died on the spot," family members of Singh claimed.

Punjab police officials said that they had registered a case against the main accused who has been identified as Niranjan Singh. “The deceased is a Permanent Resident (PR) of Canada & came to India in February," SSP Mohali said.

Cops said that the incident took place at 10:30 pm on Monday, when the accused, Niranjan Singh, along with others was roaming in a vehicle. A scuffle then broke out that led to Pradeep Singh’s death.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) at the Anandpur Sahib police station.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here