Cancer, Schizophrenia, Haemorrhoids: AIIMS Hospitals Gearing Up to Offer AYUSH Treatments | Exclusive

From schizophrenia to cancers, haemorrhoids, auto-immune conditions, depression, and more – the Ministry of AYUSH has selected six specialities to integrate with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across India, News18 has learnt.

Once set up, the patients will either come directly to the registration counter or via online registration apart from the reference from the existing outpatient department (OPD) or admitted patients in the same hospital.

The move is driven by the central government’s announcement in February where it unfolded its plan for setting up a separate wing for integrative medicine, calling it an approach that combines conventional medicine with traditional treatments, in all the medical colleges and hospitals.

On the same lines, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of AYUSH are working on having a separate department for integrative medicine in all AIIMS.

The draft plan, accessed by News18, says that the concept of the project is “quite unique”.

The Ministry of Ayush has requested space for the faculty and outpatient department (OPD) setup along with a 30-bedded in-patient department (IPD) facility, space for an ayurvedic pharmacy, mini-operation theatre, and yoga hall.

It has also asked for the record room, research laboratories, and diagnostic instruments which are available with AIIMS but should be utilised by the AYUSH wing.

According to the document, the objective of integrating AYUSH with AIIMS is “to provide integrated management of the patients with a holistic approach which includes bio-purification (Panchakarma), diet and lifestyle management (swasthavritta), yoga and meditation, kshar sutra (para surgical treatment) and other relevant therapies of Ayush system.

The proposed project cost is about Rs 5.74 crore for each AIIMS where the total annual recurring financial implication for integrating alternative medicines is Rs 3.49 crore.

Areas where AYUSH can help AIIMS

AYUSH is an acronym for traditional and complementary systems of medicine followed in India, namely Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy.

The speciality-wise diseases which are under consideration for integration into AIIMS, as per the document, are divided into six therapeutic areas.

For instance, under “chronic diseases”, the ailments where AYUSH can be integrated include neurological disorders, chronic kidney diseases, cancers, autoimmune disorders, allergic disorders, skin disorders, etc.

In another category, “bio-purification or Panchakarma”, diseases such as chronic musculoskeletal disorders, arthritis, sports injuries, and neurological disorders can be managed.

Under “anorectal surgery or Kshara-sutra”, haemorrhoids, fistula and fissures can be managed, the document listed.

Similarly, it can be integrated for “preventive medicine” in managing lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension.

The fifth category is “mental health or manas roga” which pitches to manage anxiety, depression, chronic stress, and schizophrenia among other diseases.

Another area where AYUSH can be integrated is “mother and child care”, where it can be used to manage antenatal care, postpartum maternal care, respiratory allergic disorders among children, autism and others.

Work in progress between both ministries

Under the objectives, the document said that the centre will provide ample opportunity for research to both fraternities – AYUSH and allopathy.

top videos

“The project will provide a great opportunity for all the employees to learn because of so much exposure,” it said while adding that the project will provide more job opportunities for the younger generation.

The role of the Ministry of Ayush, according to the document, will be to provide technical support to the health ministry for establishing the AYUSH wing and developing academic programmes like PhD.