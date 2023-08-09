CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionUttarakhand RainsMumbai Viral VideoShimla Truck AccidentNuh Violence
Home » India » Car Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, Three Killed
1-MIN READ

Car Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, Three Killed

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 12:43 IST

Kotdwara (Kotdwar), India

SDRF personnel rushed to the spot after the accident and launched the rescue operation. (Representative Image/News18)

SDRF personnel rushed to the spot after the accident and launched the rescue operation. (Representative Image/News18)

The accident took place on Tuesday night at Gumkhal, State Disaster Response Force official Praveen Rathi, who is leading the rescue operation which is still underway at the spot, said

Three people were killed while another is missing after their car fell into a deep gorge in Pauri district in Uttarakhand, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night at Gumkhal, State Disaster Response Force official Praveen Rathi, who is leading the rescue operation which is still underway at the spot, told PTI.

SDRF personnel rushed to the spot after the accident and launched the rescue operation.

The team brought out three bodies from the gorge to the main road with the help of rope stretchers, Rathi said.

However, another person is still missing, he said.

The four were returning from Gumkhal market to their village Devdali located in Jaiharikhal area when the accident took place, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Uttarakhand
first published:August 09, 2023, 12:43 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 12:43 IST