Car Used by Amritpal Singh to Escape Seized; Putin Visits Russian-Occupied Mariupol & Other Stories

Amritpal Singh News: Car Used by Khalistani Leader to Escape Seized, Cops Say He was Chased for 20-25 Km

Khalistani sympathiser and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was brought to the state from Dubai by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), intel documents suggest. Police on Sunday said that the car used by the Khalistani leader to escape has been seized and that he was chased for 20-25 km. READ MORE

Mumbai: Tech Firm CEO Killed After Speeding Car Hits Her During Morning Jog in Worli

A38-year-old tech firm CEO’s morning jog turned tragic after she was hit by a speeding car in Mumbai’s Worli. The woman – identified as Rajalaxmi Ram Krishnan - died on the spot and the driver of the car sustained injuries following the accident, according to police. READ MORE

OECD Raises India’s Growth Forecast To 5.9% for FY24 from 5.7% Earlier

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has revised upwards India’s growth forecast to 5.9 per cent for FY24, from 5.7 per cent in November. In its latest interim outlook, titled ‘Fragile Recovery’, the OECD said, “India’s growth is projected to moderate to about 6 per cent in FY2023-24, amid tighter financial conditions before picking up to recover to around 7 per cent in FY 2024-25." READ MORE

Putin Visits Russian-Occupied Mariupol, Symbol of Ukrainian Resistance Amid ICC Arrest Warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Moscow-occupied Mariupol, state media reported Sunday. Mariupol was Putin’s first visit since it was captured after a lengthy siege at the start of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine. The trip comes days after an arrest warrant was issued for Putin by the International Criminal Court, over Russia’s alleged deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children during the conflict. READ MORE

‘Superman’ Steve Smith Takes a Blinder to Dismiss Hardik Pandya, Leaves India In Tatters

Australian captain Steve Smith took an absolute gem of a catch in the 2nd ODI of the series in Visakhapatnam on Sunday to get rid of the dangerous Hardik Pandya and reduce India to a precarious 49/5. READ MORE

2023 Kawasaki Ninja Z H2 launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 23.02 Lakh

Kawasaki has finally launched its flagship models - Ninja Z H2 and Z H2 SE in the country. The price starts from Rs 23.02 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 27.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models will be offered in a single color option - Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey. READ MORE

Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh Once Expressed Desire To Work With This Bollywood Actor, Said ‘Great Fan of…’

Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh was on the cloud when the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles. Yeoh made history as she became the first Asian actress ever to earn the coveted honour in the category. She beat the likes of Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) to win the Academy Award. While the world is praising the actress, there is one Bollywood star who she praises and also adores his work. READ MORE

