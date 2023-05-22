CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka GovtPM ModiWrestler ProtestCannes 2023Heart Attack
Home » India » Case Against 2 House Owners in Palghar for Power Theft Worth Rs 22.42 Lakh
1-MIN READ

Case Against 2 House Owners in Palghar for Power Theft Worth Rs 22.42 Lakh

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:23 IST

Palghar, India

The Vasai police registered a case on Saturday. (Photo: Representational)

The Vasai police registered a case on Saturday. (Photo: Representational)

A flying squad of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) conducted raids in a residential locality at Sandor in the Vasai area in March-end this year and found power meters tampered with in the row house the accused

Police have registered a case against a man and his son who own a house in Maharashtra’s Palghar district for allegedly stealing power and causing a loss of Rs 22.42 lakh to the state electricity distribution company, an official said on Monday.

A flying squad of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) conducted raids in a residential locality at Sandor in the Vasai area in March-end this year and found power meters tampered with in the row house the accused, an official from Vasai police station said.

top videos

    The MSEDCL officials found a theft of 97,686 units of power between March 2011 and March 2023, causing a loss to the tune of Rs 22,42,869 to the power company, it said in a complaint.

    Based on the MSEDCL’s complaint, the Vasai police registered a case on Saturday against the two house owners under provisions of the Electricity Act, the official said. No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. power theft
    2. maharashtra
    first published:May 22, 2023, 10:23 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 10:23 IST