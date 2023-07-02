CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maharashtra AccidentMaha Delayed MonsoonTeesta Setalvad Bail RejectedParliament Monsoon SessionRising Electrocution Deaths
Home » India » Case Against Man for Kidnapping Woman in Navi Mumbai
1-MIN READ

Case Against Man for Kidnapping Woman in Navi Mumbai

Curated By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 12:13 IST

Thane, India

Based on a complaint by the woman's father, an FIR was registered against the man on Friday under Indian Penal Code Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her for marriage), the official from Koparkhairne police station said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Based on a complaint by the woman's father, an FIR was registered against the man on Friday under Indian Penal Code Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her for marriage), the official from Koparkhairne police station said. (Representational Image/PTI)

The accused, from the Koparkhairne area in Navi Mumbai, allegedly threatened the woman on Thursday and kidnapped her

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old woman with the intention to marry her, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, from the Koparkhairne area in Navi Mumbai, allegedly threatened the woman on Thursday and kidnapped her, the official said.

The woman’s family members approached the police after being unable to find her.

Based on a complaint by the woman’s father, an FIR was registered against the man on Friday under Indian Penal Code Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her for marriage), the official from Koparkhairne police station said.

No arrest was made so far, he said, adding a probe was on into the case.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. thane
  2. kidnap
first published:July 02, 2023, 12:13 IST
last updated:July 02, 2023, 12:13 IST