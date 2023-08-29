CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Article 35AChandrayaan-3 GhaziabadWest Bengal Blast G20 Summit
Home » India » Case Against Man in Thane for 'Insulting' National Flag
1-MIN READ

Case Against Man in Thane for 'Insulting' National Flag

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 13:06 IST

Thane, India

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Sunday (PTI File Photo)

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Sunday (PTI File Photo)

A person from Dombivali in a police complaint claimed the man, from Ulhasnagar area, last year posted a cropped image of the national flag on his Facebook profile, showing it as placed on his leg,

Police have registered a case against a man from Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly insulting the national flag, an official said on Tuesday.

A person from Dombivali in a police complaint claimed the man, from Ulhasnagar area, last year posted a cropped image of the national flag on his Facebook profile, showing it as placed on his leg, a police spokesperson said quoting the complaint.

This amounted to insult of the national flag, the complainant claimed.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Sunday against the man under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. thane
  2. National Flag
  3. insult
first published:August 29, 2023, 13:06 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 13:06 IST