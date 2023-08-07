CHANGE LANGUAGE
Case Against NSS Activists: Kerala HC Seeks Response of Police on Plea to Quash FIR

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 19:15 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

On the demand for compensation, the court said it was sure that the state government will redress the grievance of the petitioner (File photo)

A case was lodged against NSS Vice President Sangeeth Kumar and a thousand other identifiable members for allegedly gathering unlawfully before a temple in the state capital. Justice V Raja Vijayaraghavan said the court will hear the matter on Friday.

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the state police on a plea filed by the influential Nair Service Society (NSS) seeking to quash the criminal case filed against its members for protesting against assembly Speaker A N Shamseer’s alleged remarks about a Hindu deity.

The remarks in question were allegedly made by the Speaker at an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, where he is said to have accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology. Following this, the NSS carried out a ’namajapa’ procession from Palayam to the Pazhavangadi Ganapathy Temple a few kilometres away in protest against Shamseer’s alleged remarks about Hindu deity Lord Ganesha.

NSS had, a day ago, in a statement said the case is unjustified. ”The FIR is maliciously instituted to wreak vengeance and settle scores of vendetta on the petitioner and other participants who are all members of the Society,” the plea filed by Kumar said.

The plea said no slogans were raised but the crowd only chanted prayers of Lord Ganesha. The police in its FIR has said that the ”members of the unlawful assembly” raised slogans through microphones mounted on top of vehicles without permission and caused inconvenience to vehicles and pedestrians.

