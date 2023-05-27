CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Cash-Strapped Go First Airlines Extends Cancellation of Flight Operations Till May 30
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:18 IST

New Delhi, India

'We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 30, 2023, have been cancelled,' the airlines said in a statement. (File Photo/PTI)

Go First Airlines said in a statement that full refund will be issued to the passengers for all cancelled flights till May 30

Cash-strapped Go First Airlines on Saturday announced that its flight operations will remain suspended till May 30, adding that a full refund will be provided to the passengers.

“We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 30, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said in a statement.

“A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," it added.

Earlier this week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday advised the airlines to come up with a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations within a period of 30 days.

“The airline has been asked to furnish,inter-alia, the status of availability of operational aircraft fleet, post holders required, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding/working capital, arrangements with lessors and vendors etc, for the sustainable revival of operations," news agency ANI quoted a DGCA official as saying.

On Friday, several aircraft lessors of Go First urged the Delhi High Court for the deregistration of their planes by the DGCA so they could take them back from the crisis-hit airline, a PTI report mentioned.

    The lessors argued that the denial of deregistration by the DGCA is “illegitimate”.

    Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju listed the matter for May 30 for hearing the arguments of the respondents.

    first published:May 27, 2023, 11:18 IST
    last updated:May 27, 2023, 11:18 IST