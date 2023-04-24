Caught on Cam: Man Attempts 'Sacrilege' at Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Punjab, 'Assaults' Granthis

A man entered the sanctum sanctorum of Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Morinda, Punjab, where he attacked the priests and allegedly committed sacrilege by desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib, videos that went viral on social media showed on Monday.

According to the video, the youth initially assaulted the ‘Granthis’ and subsequently desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib. People who were present at the scene apprehended the man and turned him over to the authorities, as per local reports.

The Punjab police confirmed the attack and said a person committed ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) and attacked ‘Granthis’ who were doing kirtan at a Gurudwara in Morinda, Rupnagar district. SP Navneet Singh Mahal told ANI the man was detained and further action is underway. “Efforts (are) underway to verify his identity," he said.

Delhi BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa in his tweet accused the AAP government in Punjab of encouraging “lawlessness" and such incidents with its “lax attitude."

Deeply pained to see this video from Gurdwara Sahib in Morinda where the sacrilege incident happened. The current @AAPPunjab Govt has encouraged lawlessness & such incidents with its lax attitude.Their promise of justice in Behbal Kalan incident was also a lie. We need… pic.twitter.com/6X7yaBKFUr — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 24, 2023

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh condemned the incident and called for the Punjab Police to arrest and impose the harshest possible punishment. “I urge Punjab Police to immediately arrest the perpetrator of this heinous crime and award the strictest punishment possible," he said in a tweet.

The beadbi incident at Gurdwara Sri Kotwali Sahib in Morinda is highly condemnable.I urge Punjab Police to immediately arrest the perpetrator of this heinous crime and award the strictest punishment possible. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 24, 2023

In 2021, a man was caught and beaten to death after he jumped the golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple. Few days after the incident, another man was killed after being accused of disrespecting ‘Nishan Sahib’ (Sikh religious flag) at a gurdwara in Kapurthala.

2015 Behbal Kalan police firing

BJP MLA Sirsa in his tweet referred to the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident and accused the AAP government of not ensuring justice in the case.

In Faridkot, Punjab, incidents involving the theft of a “bir" (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, as well as the posting of handwritten sacrilegious posters and scattered torn pages of the holy book, occurred in 2015. These events sparked demonstrations in the area.

During the protests in October 2015, police opened fire on protesters in Kotkapura, resulting in injuries, while in Behbal Kalan, two individuals - Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh - lost their lives.

