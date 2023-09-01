Caught On Cam | Man Shot Inside Hospital in Bihar's Arrah; Police Examining CCTV Footage

A man was critically injured after being shot inside a hospital in Bihar’s Arrah city by two unidentified bike-borne assailants on Thursday evening.

The man had gone with his pregnant wife to the hospital to admit her for delivery, which is when bikers opened fire on him — leaving him with two gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed into operation and the doctors removed the bullets. Although, the man’s condition is said to be critical.

The incident which was caught on CCTV shows that the assailant normally entered the premises and shot at the man, following which he fled the scene.

A CCTV footage from a hospital in Bihar’s Arrah district shows a man being shot by an unidentified assailant. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/S9SnJtjueO— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2023

The incident took place at a private hospital located in the Darahra area under the town police station in the district.

The local police reached the spot and investigations are underway as they examine the CCTV footage.

In another incident, four persons of a family met with an accident on the Arrah-Sasaram road at Asani village under the Udwantnagar police station. While the parents died on the spot, theri two children have been admitted to Sadar hospital. The condition of both children is critical at the moment.

While the driver who caused the accident, managed to flee from the spot with his vehicle.