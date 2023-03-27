CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Atiq AhmedParliament NewsISRO Satellite LaunchCovid SpikeArunachal Bridge
Home » India » Caught On Cam | Puducherry BJP Leader Attacked With Bombs, Hacked to Death by 7 Bike-borne Men
1-MIN READ

Caught On Cam | Puducherry BJP Leader Attacked With Bombs, Hacked to Death by 7 Bike-borne Men

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 14:54 IST

Puducherry (Pondicherry), India

In the footage, the gang members can be seen hurling crude bombs at Senthil Kumar (Source: News18)

In the footage, the gang members can be seen hurling crude bombs at Senthil Kumar (Source: News18)

Around 700 BJP functionaries reached the bakery outside which Kumar was attacked

In a shocking incident, 45-year-old Puducherry BJP leader Senthil Kumaran was hacked to death using machetes by seven bike-borne men on Sunday night. The accused also hurled crude bombs at Kumar, and the incident was caught on CCTV.

The accused surrendered themselves and police have formed special teams to investigate the matter, reports said. Kumar is a relative of Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, who also arrived at the crime scene and broke down upon seeing Kumar.

Kumar was standing near a bakery in a populated area when several bike-borne men surrounded him. The CCTV visual clearly shows 2 men hurl crude bombs at the leader. Around 700 BJP functionaries reached the bakery outside which Kumar was attacked. Police also reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

In the footage, the gang members can be seen assaulting the BJP functionary with sticks as the area gets enveloped in smoke.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:March 27, 2023, 14:54 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 14:54 IST