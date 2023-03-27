Caught On Cam | Puducherry BJP Leader Attacked With Bombs, Hacked to Death by 7 Bike-borne Men

In a shocking incident, 45-year-old Puducherry BJP leader Senthil Kumaran was hacked to death using machetes by seven bike-borne men on Sunday night. The accused also hurled crude bombs at Kumar, and the incident was caught on CCTV.

The accused surrendered themselves and police have formed special teams to investigate the matter, reports said. Kumar is a relative of Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, who also arrived at the crime scene and broke down upon seeing Kumar.

#Exclusive: BJP leader hacked to death in #Puducherry;CNN-News18 accesses the images of the seven accused who have surrendered in the court @Mugilan__C shares more details on this | @GrihaAtul pic.twitter.com/JiknJ8GdcI— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 27, 2023

Kumar was standing near a bakery in a populated area when several bike-borne men surrounded him. The CCTV visual clearly shows 2 men hurl crude bombs at the leader. Around 700 BJP functionaries reached the bakery outside which Kumar was attacked. Police also reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

In the footage, the gang members can be seen assaulting the BJP functionary with sticks as the area gets enveloped in smoke.

Read all the Latest India News here