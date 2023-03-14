The Bihar police have registered a case against a “serial kisser" after a CCTV footage of a woman health worker was forcibly kissed from behind at a hospital in Jamui district went viral on social media.

The video of the incident, which took place at the Sadar Hospital premises on March 10, shows the woman talking on the phone when a man approaches from behind and forcefully kisses her. Following the incident, the victim lodged an FIR at the Jamui police station.

DSP Abhishek Kumar Singh said prima facie, it seemed that the duo were in a relationship.

However, the woman, who has worked as a health worker in the hospital since 2015, told reporters that she doesn’t know the accused. “Some unknown person came from behind and pressed my mouth. I tried to wriggle away. Why he came and what he wanted to do, I cannot tell." She further said, “I don’t know that person", adding, “I have lodged an FIR."

The woman further said after she resisted the attack, she called the hospital staff, but the accused had taken off.""The boundary wall is extremely short. I have requested the authorities to put up a barbed fence and protect the women who frequent the hospital"" she was quoted as saying by News24.com.

‘Serial Kisser’

According to a report by IANS, the incident has triggered shock waves in the district, and the accused is known to have forcibly kissed several girls before the March 10 episode. According to the report, the accused kisses women and flees from the spot shortly after.

The district police have registered a case for outraging the modesty of women and are on the look"ut for the accused. “Police are on the lookout for the accused. A case has been registered un"er va"ious sections," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

