Caught on Cam | Traffic Cop Dragged Atop Car's Bonnet for 20 Km in Navi Mumbai, Driver High on Drugs

Siddeshwar Mali, a 37-year-old traffic policeman was dragged atop a car’s bonnet in Navi Mumbai on Saturday as he tried to stop the driver on the suspicion that its driver had taken drugs. The traffic cop was dragged for over around 20 kilometers at around 1:30 pm, while the car driver was under the influence of drugs. Mali was on bandobast duty on account of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to a PTI report, the driver was identified as 22-year-old Aditya Bembde. He was arrested and booked on charges of attempt to murder and under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

The incident was captured on camera along Palm Beach Road. Watch here:

Watch | A traffic constable in Navi Mumbai was dragged on top of a car’s bonnet for about 20km along the Palm Beach Road from Vashi till Gavhan Phata near Uran after he tried to stop a motorist for jumping traffic signal. pic.twitter.com/y3YeXXeaUR— Daily Report (@dailyreported) April 15, 2023

Mali, along with another traffic policeman, tried to stop the car for checking at Koparkhairane-Vashi lane when the incident took place, an official from Vashi police station said.

At first, the driver allegedly tried to run the vehicle over Mali, as a result the policeman landed on the vehicle’s bonnet, the FIR said. The cop clung dangerously on the bonnet, grabbing the vehicle with his hands. The accused, instead of stopping, drove from the spot till Gavhan phata, located about 20 km away.

After being dragged for several kilometers, the traffic cop later fell from the vehicle, the official said. Some other policemen later chased the car driver and caught hold of him.

Later, Aditya’s medical checkup revealed he had consumed drugs, the police said.

The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and provisions of the NDPS Act.

