Caught On Cam: Vendor Sprinkles Sewage Water on Coconuts in Noida; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A roadside vendor was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing him sprinkling drain water on coconuts. The incident reportedly took place near Shree Radha Krishna Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida, where a vendor used unhygienic water to keep the fruit fresh.

The video surfaced online on Sunday and was widely shared on social media, following which the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police took note of the incident and arrested the coconut seller.

Shudh Taaza Nariyal PaniRefreshing and Hygienic Coconut Water sprinkled with ‘Aab-e-Zim Zim’ and Sold in Shree Radha Krishna Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida. pic.twitter.com/PumE5uMBNE — Surender Singh Rana (@Surende05060255) June 6, 2023

In the video, the accused, who has been identified as Sameer, can be purportedly seen collecting water from a drain and sprinkling it on tender coconuts kept on his cart.

According to police, accused Sameer (28) is from the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना बिसरख पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्रवाई की गई। pic.twitter.com/8BxvMQmZWf— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 5, 2023

top videos

The accused vendor has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), said In-charge of the local Bisrakh police station Anil Kumar Rajput.

Police in a tweet said that further investigation into the case is underway.