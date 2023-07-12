Caught on Camera: Delhi Cop Takes Bribe, Tries to Flee After Seeing CBI; Arrested | WATCH

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) caught red-handed a head constable of Delhi Police while accepting a bribe from a shopkeeper. He was arrested later.

The incident, which took place in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, was captured on CCTV camera. One more cop was detained by the police in connection with the case.

#WATCH | CCTV footage of CBI raid under Mangolpuri Police Station area in Delhi on 10th July where one of the accused Head Constable Bheem Singh was seen attempting to flee, but he was caught. CBI has registered FIR against two head constables in a bribery case.(Source: CCTV… pic.twitter.com/qeoka3n40t — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

The agency laid a trap and conducted a raid in the Mangolpuri area on Tuesday evening. The raid led to a chaotic situation in the area but accused police personnel were arrested.

The CBI action came after the complainant approached the agency saying that police officers were demanding a monthly bribe from him.

One of the police officers involved is reportedly a senior officer at the Mangolpuri police station, and the CBI investigation may also extend to the higher ranks.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)