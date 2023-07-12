CHANGE LANGUAGE
Caught on Camera: Delhi Cop Takes Bribe, Tries to Flee After Seeing CBI; Arrested | WATCH

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 18:17 IST

New Delhi, India

The incident, which took place in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, was captured on CCTV camera. (Photo: ANI)

The CBI action came after the complainant approached the agency saying that police officers were demanding a monthly bribe from him

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) caught red-handed a head constable of Delhi Police while accepting a bribe from a shopkeeper. He was arrested later.

The incident, which took place in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, was captured on CCTV camera. One more cop was detained by the police in connection with the case.

The agency laid a trap and conducted a raid in the Mangolpuri area on Tuesday evening. The raid led to a chaotic situation in the area but accused police personnel were arrested.

The CBI action came after the complainant approached the agency saying that police officers were demanding a monthly bribe from him.

One of the police officers involved is reportedly a senior officer at the Mangolpuri police station, and the CBI investigation may also extend to the higher ranks.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:July 12, 2023, 18:17 IST
