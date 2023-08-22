CBI Arrests Canadian Resident Rahul Gangal in Defence Espionage Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Canadian resident Rahul Gangal over his alleged involvement in a defence espionage case. On the interrogation of Vivek Raghuvanshi, a freelance journalist, earlier arrested in an espionage case, the agency learnt about Gangal’s role.

Raghuvanshi allegedly supplied secret defence-related documents to Gangal, said sources.

The CBI learnt that Gangal was coming to India and later his location was tracked, leading to his arrest, they added.

Searches were made and incriminating documents were also discovered, the sources added.

The CBI’s charge sheet against Raghuvanshi mentions that he received more than Rs 3 crore against the supply of the documents.