Home » India » CBI Arrests Senior Railway Officer In Bribe Case
1-MIN READ

CBI Arrests Senior Railway Officer In Bribe Case

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

IANS

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 15:20 IST

New Delhi, India

The CBI had set a trap to catch the accused in action. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a Senior Instructor of Western Railway, Ahmedabad for demanding and accepting bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a Senior Instructor of Western Railway, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for demanding and accepting bribe from a man.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against T.R. Meena, a Senior Instructor, Diesel Shed, Sabarmati, Western Railway, Ahmedabad for demanding a bribe from a man for forwarding his Mutual Transfer Application to the DRM.

    The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

    It is being said that the accused will be produced before the court later in the day.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 13, 2023, 15:20 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 15:20 IST