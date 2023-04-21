CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » CBI Asks Ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to Answer Queries Related to Insurance 'Scam'
1-MIN READ

CBI Asks Ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to Answer Queries Related to Insurance 'Scam'

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 20:00 IST

Delhi, India

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik. (Image: PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik. (Image: PTI)

Reacting to the development, Malik told PTI that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked for his presence at the agency's Akbar Road guesthouse here for "certain clarifications"

The CBI has asked former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory, officials said on Friday.

Reacting to the development, Malik told PTI that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked for his presence at the agency’s Akbar Road guesthouse here for “certain clarifications".

"They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available," Malik said.

The CBI had examined him in connection with the alleged scam last year.

In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. Satya Pal Malik
  2. cbi
  3. jammu and kashmir
first published:April 21, 2023, 20:00 IST
last updated:April 21, 2023, 20:00 IST