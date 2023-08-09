CBI Bags Bengaluru Bank Fraud Accused after Arranging His Return from US in Coordination with Interpol

The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in close coordination with Interpol channels has arranged the return of a Red Notice Subject. He was returned to India from the United States of America. The person was wanted in a CBI case at Bengaluru for defrauding a bank by counterfeiting inland letters of credit, cheating, and forgery.

An Interpol Red Notice was published against the accused on April 4, 2023, based on a request by the CBI. He was convicted by the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bengaluru, and sentenced to undergo three years of imprisonment, after which he absconded from the country.

He was returned to Cochin International Airport from the USA via the United Arab Emirates and was arrested by the CBI.

He will be produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

The Red Notice is the highest form of an alert issued by the 195-member country-strong Interpol to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.