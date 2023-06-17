CBI Probes Mysterious Death of Assam Cop Jonmani Rava; Corruption Allegations Surface Against Nagaon Police

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe into the mysterious death of police officer Jonmani Rava. Led by IPS officer and CBI Inspector General Lovely Katiyar, a CBI team arrived in Assam from New Delhi on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, they visited the site of the Jakhalabandha accident and commenced their investigation. DIG Lovely Katiyar returned to Guwahati on Thursday night, while a separate CBI team, headed by DSP Maninder Singh, is stationed at Nagaon Circuit House and Nagaon Tourist Lodge.

CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh, a Punjab Police officer known for solving complex cases, is currently leading the investigation in Nagaon.

The CBI team is expected to remain in Nagaon for 10-12 days to conduct a thorough inquiry. It is anticipated that several Nagaon police officers will be questioned as part of the investigation, particularly in light of media reports highlighting corruption within the Nagaon police, following Jonmani Rava’s death.

In response to the incident, Rupjyoti Kalita, Additional Superintendent of Police of the Crime Branch in Nagaon District, and Abhajyoti Rabha, Officer-in-Charge of Hoibargaon Police Station, have been reassigned to Assam Police Headquarters.

Manoj Rajbongshi, Officer-in-Charge of Nagaon Sadar Police Station, has been suspended. Former Nagaon SP Leena Doley has been transferred to Hailakandi District, while Tridib Kumbang, ASP at Nagaon Headquarters, has been transferred to Tamulpur District.

Sumitra Rabha, the mother of the victim, has filed a complaint against the officers involved. The CBI team is expected to interview all the officers implicated in the case.

Additionally, police officer Jonmani Rava herself was accused of having connections with criminals, and a case was registered against her at Lakhimpur police station.

One of the individuals involved in the case, Nur Mohammad alias Kalia, is still missing, while Riazul, another implicated person, has been apprehended by the CID. The CID has filed four cases related to the matter, which will now be investigated by the CBI.