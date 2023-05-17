Insurance Case: 9 Places in Rajasthan, Delhi Raided, Including Properties of Satyapal Malik's Aides

CBI raids are underway at nine locations in Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, including properties linked to former J&K governor Satyapal Malik’s press secretary. The searches are in connection with corruption charges against Malik.

Agency sources told News18 that press secretary Sunak Bali is the main suspect in two corruption cases that CBI has registered. All the places that are being raided are connected to Malik’s present and former aides, sources added.

One of the case pertains to allegations of irregularities in an insurance scheme. It was registered after Malik made allegations of attempts to bribe him in the matter.

In October 2021, Malik had claimed that he was offered Rs 300 crore in bribes to clear two files including one related to an RSS leader.

In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CBI had registered two cases in the matter and conducted searches at 14 locations in April 2022.

In a statement then, the CBI had said it “registered two separate cases on the request from Jammu & Kashmir Government on the allegations of malpractices (I) in award of contract of J&K Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to private company & release of Rs 60 crore (approx) in the year 2017-18 and (II) award of the contract worth Rs 2200 crore (approx) of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private firm in the year 2019.”

top videos

Malik has been in news ever since he claimed that the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 could have been averted had the Centre not turned down a request for aircraft to move CRPF personnel.

(With inputs from Arunima in New Delhi)