CBI Raids a Payback for 'Patriotism', Says Sameer Wankhede, Accused of Taking Bribe to Frame Aryan Khan

Sameer Wankhede, the former officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who has been accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, claimed on Saturday that he was being targeted due to his patriotism.

Wankhede made these allegations after his residence and other premises were raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday. According to Wankhede, 18 CBI officials conducted the raid at his house while his wife and children were present.

“I am getting rewarded for being a patriot, yesterday 18 CBI officials raided my residence and searched it for more than 12 hours while my wife and children were present in the house. They found Rs 23,000 and four property papers. These assets were acquired before I joined the service," Wankhede was quoted as saying to ANI.

In addition, Sameer Wankhede stated that the CBI officials also confiscated the mobile phone belonging to his wife, Kranti Redkar. Furthermore, during the raids, the CBI recovered Rs 28,000 from the house of his sister, Yasmin Wankhede, and another Rs 28,000 from the residence of his father, Dnyaneshwar Wankhede. Additionally, an amount of Rs 1,800 was found at the residence of Wankhede’s father-in-law.

On Friday, the CBI carried out searches at 29 locations across the country as part of the alleged corruption case involving Sameer Wankhede and three others connected to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

The CBI has filed a case against Sameer Wankhede, former zonal director of the Mumbai NCB, and three others in relation to a corruption case linked to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise incident. The agency conducted raids at 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

It is worth noting that Wankhede had previously conducted a raid on the Cordelia Cruise and arrested Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with an alleged drug case.