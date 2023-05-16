CBI Raids Locations Linked to RJD's Kiran Devi, RS MP Prem Chand Gupta in Land For Job Scam

In what could be a major problem for Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and supremo Lalu Yadav’s family, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi’s official residence at 28, Hardinge Road in Patna as well as her home in Agiyanv village in Bhojpur district, in connection with land for job scam in Bihar.

MLA Kiran Devi’s husband Arun Yadav is a big sand trader and a close aide of Lalu Yadav.

Kiran Devi, who is the wife of former RJD MLA and Bahubali leader Arun Yadav, is the first time MLA. Arun Yadav was given a ticket by RJD for the first time in the last election.

Arun Yadav has a luxurious bungalow in Angiyanv, where the CBI team has reached. Arun Yadav is a sand trader.

According to the sources, Arun Yadav had bought all the flats in Rabri Devi’s apartment which is situated in Saguna More in Patna. It is believed that

in March this year, CBI questioned Rabri Devi in ​​this matter and such revelations were made.

Former RJD MLA Arun Yadav who is considered a bahubali in the sand business, was allegedly involved in a POCSO act but later got bail due to lack of evidence.

His baton of Sandesh constituency was passed to his wife Kiran Devi who is presently an MLA of RJD.

Raids are also underway at nine locations across the country in connection with land for job scam in Bihar.

As per sources, CBI is conducting searches in nine locations including Patna, Bhojpur, Aara, Delhi, Gurugram and Noida that belonged to a close aide of former union minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Prem Chand Gupta.