Sameer Wankhede, Officer Involved in Aryan Khan Case, Booked for Corruption; CBI Raids His Residence

The CBI has registered a corruption case against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede who was leading the investigation in a case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Searches are underway at his residence in Andheri and other premises in Mumbai. As many as 29 locations are being raided by CBI across Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi and Kanpur.

As the head of NCB Mumbai zone in 2021, Wankhede was embroiled in controversy after the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.

The CBI registered a case against Wankhede and four others after a report by the NCB vigilance. Two officials from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been named in the case.

Sources said a demand was made of Rs 25 crore and Rs 50 lakh was accepted during the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

Wankhede was accused by one of NCB’s independent witnesses of taking Rs 8 crore as a bribe in the high-profile drugs-on-cruise case. On October 27, 2021, Mumbai Police appointed an ACP-level officer to investigate the allegations levelled against Wankhede. He was eventually transferred to the Director General of Taxpayers’ Services (DGTS) in Chennai because of a “shoddy" investigation in connection with the case.