CBI Registers FIR into West Bengal Municipal Recruitment Scam Case on Calcutta HC Order

The CBI has registered an FIR into an alleged scam in the recruitment to various posts in different municipalities of West Bengal on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, officials said on Tuesday.

The high court issued the order on April 21 and the Central Bureau of Investigation filed the FIR the next day.

The federal probe agency has registered a case against Ayan Sil and his company ABS Infozone Pvt Ltd, which was engaged in the printing and evaluation of OMR sheets, for alleged manipulation of the scores of aspirants, officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had pointed out the alleged scam in the recruitment to various posts in municipalities of West Bengal while probing the bribery allegations in school teachers’ appointments in the state.

It had submitted its report to the Calcutta High Court which took note of it.

The ED had claimed that the agents, including Ayan Sil, involved in the school jobs bribery scam case, were also allegedly involved in the recruitment of clerks, peons, sweepers and drivers in various municipalities.

Calcutta High Court’s Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered the CBI to probe the municipality recruitment scam case. The high court had directed the CBI to submit a report on April 28 about the steps taken based on this order.

Justice Gangopadhyay had instructed West Bengal’s director general of police and the chief secretary to assist the CBI and ED in their investigation into the alleged scam in municipal recruitment if requested by the central agencies.

The ED had stated that a separate FIR would be required to investigate the alleged municipality recruitment scam under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act by the predicate agency (meaning CBI).

The ED had also shared detailed information with the CBI and requested it to investigate the alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment since the proceeds of crime from the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam were allegedly intermingled with those from the alleged municipality recruitment scam.

Read all the Latest India News here