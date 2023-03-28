Dal, Roti For Dinner, CCTV in Cell: How Atiq Ahmed Spent his First Night in Prayagraj jail

After a 24-hour journey, gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed was brought to the Naini Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Monday evening for his court hearing, which has now found him guilty.

An MP-MLA court on Tuesday held him and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

The nigh before, security was beefed up, with police personnel and prison authorities of the Naini jail on high alert.

The cavalcade bringing him to the prison reached around 5:30 pm and a large troop of police officers were posted at the main enters awaiting him.

Several reporters and journalists, among other people encircled the area, as he arrived.

Along with Ahmed, his brother Khalid Azim was also brought from a Bareily jail along with another accused Farhan. They were all logged in separate cells.

Atiq Ahmed’s first night in Naini Jail

They were all taken for their medical check-ups and then logged in separate cells, Senior Jail Superintendent Shashikant Singh said.

In Ahmed’s cell, a CCTV camera has also been intstalled which is being carefully monitored at all times, according to India Today.

The three accused were served meals served usually, and were given pulses(dal), vegetables, rice and rotis for dinner.

CCTVs cameras were also installed in the police van that was used to bring Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to the MP-MLA court in Prayagraj.

Where has Atiq Ahmed travelled from?

Ahmed completed a 24 hour long journey, that spanned over 1,200 km to Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj from Gujarat on Monday evening.

He was brought in a five vehicle convoy of UP Police comprising of 20 security personnel.

What is Atiq Ahmed accused of?

Ahmed is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said.

Special MP-MLA court judge Dinesh Chandr Shukla held Ahmed, Saulat Hanif, a lawyer, and Dinesh Pasi guilty in the case, government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari said.

Seven others including Ahmed’s brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf have been acquitted in the case, he said.

After the killing of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal on January 25, 2005, Umesh Pal, then a zila panchayat member, had told police he was a witness to the murder.

Umesh Pal had alleged that when he refused to retract and buckle under pressure from Ahmed, he was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 28, 2006.

