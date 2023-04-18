Cement, Rocks And Snail Shells: Woman Has A Shelf For Autistic Son's Treasures

Get ready to be blown away by the incredible collection of an autistic young boy, as shared by his mother on Twitter. This is not just a regular collection of items that you might find lying around, but a unique and extraordinary collection of treasures. The collection contains bits of cement, tiles from his tile phase, hazelnuts from the garden, sea shells, fossils, gems, rocks, pebbles, sticks, seeds, bits of metal, and much more. And what makes this collection even more special is the story behind each item. Some were found with his metal detector, some he just saw glinting at him on the way home from school, and some were even saved from his mom’s clumsy stacking techniques. He loves gravel, especially because of all the flint (Minecraft), devil’s toenails, and belemnites, and saves interesting-looking leaves and blades of grass - he finds beauty in the everyday wonders of the world around him.

This collection is not just about the items themselves but the love and affection that his mother has shown him by helping put it all on display. His mom discovered the collection after years of it being hidden away in drawers and on top of wardrobes, but now it has found a new home on his bedroom wall where it can grow and expand. In the series of tweets, the mother explained, “Who’s ready for some Special Interest Spam? Buckle up! My actually autistic son has been collecting stuff for years. His collection has been stuffed into the drawers under his bed or getting dusty on the top of his wardrobe. Until today.”

Social media users were in love with not just the collection but the mother’s efforts to put it all on display. Many lauded the mom for showing such affection to her son’s passion for collecting things. “This is so special. Well done mum! My autistic son collects random things. Never thought about creating something like this but definitely will now,” wrote a Twitter user.

Another user tweeted, “This is the best thing I have seen all week. I love this.”

“This is so lovely! My childhood bedroom windowsills contained many of the same things — like a personal nature table,” read a tweet.

Collecting things is a common trait in individuals with autism, and it’s often associated with their special interests. Autistic people may collect items related to their interests, such as rocks, stamps, or action figures. Collecting can provide a sense of comfort, control, and order, and may help them cope with sensory overload or anxiety.

