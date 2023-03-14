Centre Goes In for Third-Party Evaluation of Its 'Efficiency in Decision-Making' Reform

To take stock of and conduct fair assessment of its campaign to increase efficiency in decision-making, the Centre has decided to go in for a “third-party evaluation and deeper study” of its administrative reform.

The government’s thrust in this campaign was to increase efficiency of all ministries and departments by asking them to take “decisions in a time-bound manner" and ensure quick disposal of files.

Sources said a letter was recently sent to all 80 ministries and departments by the Central Secretariat, which said that the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) is the nodal department for the initiative.

“The government’s campaign for increasing efficiency in decision-making was adopted in all the ministries/departments of the Central Secretariat. It represents one of the most far-reaching administrative reforms witnessed in the Central Secretariat,” the letter issued by Sanjeev Shrivastava, deputy secretary, Government of India, said. News18 has accessed a copy of the letter.

“For taking stock of the progress made by ministries/departments, identifying success stories and the impact of these initiatives in Central Secretariat work, it has been decided to conduct a third party evaluation/deeper study of these initiatives undertaken by ministries/departments through DARPG’s knowledge partner, M/s Quality Council of India (QCI). As part of third-party evaluation, QCI teams visit each ministry/department from March 2 to March 22,” the letter by Shrivastava said, adding that he further requested all the ministries/departments to facilitate visits of QCI teams in their ministries/departments.

According to latest monthly (January) report of DARPG, there is a four-pronged approach under the ‘increasing efficiency in decision making’ campaign – delayering (review of levels of disposal and channels of submission), delegation (delegation of powers in ministries/departments), desk officer system (operationalization of desk officer system) and digitisation (digitisation of central registration units and adoption of e-office version 7.0).

“Sixty-four ministries/departments have implemented delayering, 42 ministries/departments have fully delayered, 22 ministries/departments have partially delayered, seven ministries/departments have not delayered and 69 ministries/departments have implemented Delegation,” the report states.

Last year, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh had said that the Central Secretariat has adopted the initiative of increasing efficiency in decision-making in government wherein the channel of submission has been reduced to not more than four levels from seven-eight levels. The desk officer system adopted by the government has ensured single point of file disposal. This has shown increased efficiency in processing of cases.

