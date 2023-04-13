Centre Ready to Set Up STPI & EMC Wherever Rajasthan Govt Allows: IT Minister Vaishnaw in Jaipur

Union Minister for Communications and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a 20,000 sq ft incubation facility at Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)-Jaipur to cater to the needs of Small & Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) in the IT & ITeS sector on Thursday.

According to officials, STPIs have always been about empowering businesses to turn their ideas into products and disperse tech-driven entrepreneurship to Tier 2 and 3 cities. As of now, there are 63 STPI centres all over the country among which 55 are in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

On Thursday at Jaipur, while interacting with individuals of the IT/ITES industry who joined the inauguration event, the minister said that while working at the STPI, all they have to do is bring a laptop and start doing their work, develop the technology, while the STPI will help them with providing all the additional support.

STPI offers statutory, data communications, incubation and PMC services, among other things. It also serves as a liaison between government and industry in order to promote and support the IT & ITeS sector.

At the inauguration, Vaishnaw said: “Rajasthan’s entrepreneurs are known worldwide, and this is because of the risk-taking abilities of the people, as well as their hard-work mentality. And no one can restrict the possibility of Rajasthan becoming an IT powerhouse.”

He also indicated that to make that happen cooperation and enthusiasm would be needed from those who wish to establish their startups and the state government, while the Centre will help them to achieve the goal.

He urged the Rajasthan government to move ahead while focusing on the electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) and the IT industry. Furthermore, Vaishnaw said: “It is the joint responsibility of the state and the Center to make sure that Rajasthan will get benefited from all the IT and electronics schemes that the central government is providing.”

“We are ready to establish STPIs and EMC wherever you [Rajasthan CM] will provide the land,” added Vaishnaw.

The minister also stated that he would visit the STPI-Jaipur after a few months and wished to see a completely occupied facility.

Apart from the Union Minister, Director General of STPI Arvind Kumar, Lok Sabha member Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and other delegates were present at the event.

At the inauguration, Rathore said: “In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, many will find many people who are into startups, which are getting funded, whether it is an agriculture startup or a fintech firm”.

There are a number of IT/ITeS industries in the state, including BPO, KPO, software development, embedded software, or product development.

STPI Jaipur is located in the Sitapura Industrial Area, which is well connected by road, air and rail, including the recently launched Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat.

