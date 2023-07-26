Centre Seeks Extension of ED Director Sanjay Mishra's Term, Mentions Matter Before SC

The Centre has sought an extension for Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra whose tenure is ending on July 31.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before the Supreme Court bench headed by B R Gawai.

On July 11, the Supreme Court termed the extension of the ED chief as invalid. The court mentioned that Sanjay Mishra can head ED till July 31.

The Supreme Court, however, affirmed the amendments in the DSPE and CVC Act, giving the Centre the power to extend the tenure of a CBI chief and ED director by a possible three years beyond their mandatory two-year term.

Mishra got an extension of one year last in November 2022. His tenure as ED Director was to expire in November this year.

WHO IS SANJAY MISHRA?

Sanjay Mishra, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, is in his fifth year as the ED director, the maximum on a post for any bureaucrat as even the maximum term that any cabinet secretary has had so far is four years. He got a third extension last year.

Mishra was appointed the ED chief in 2018, an order last November order says he will continue in his chair till November 18, 2023.

Government had last year brought in an ordinance to enable itself to give a five-year term to the ED and CBI chiefs, up from two years.