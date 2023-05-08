Centre's February Assessment Hinted That Terrorists Preferred Jammu Over Valley to Attack Forces via IED Blasts

Data shared with security forces, investigation and intelligence agencies in February this year had hinted at a push in terror activities in Jammu, given an upward trend in infiltration into the region.

According to data compiled by the Centre, there has been a rise in the movement of terrorists in Jammu compared to last year, indicating that since February, it remains the preferred spot for terrorists, sources said.

Top sources said the Multi Agencies Centre (MAC) — the highest body to coordinate with the security grid of the country — revealed that fewer terrorists were noticed in the Valley region but Jammu has seen an upward tick in their movement.

As per data compiled by the Centre, the Valley region had close to one-and-a-half dozen terrorist movements and presence in February 2023 while the number in the Jammu region was almost three dozen. However, in January this year, the total number was much higher than February last year, the same data reveals. The movement or presence of terrorists also increased from the corresponding period of previous year (February 2022) in which 43 terrorists were estimated to be in Pakistan or PoK, a senior official said, quoting the report.

Data also said that the overall movement or presence of terrorists poised for attempting infiltration across LoC opposite various sectors in J&K declined. Assessment of inputs received at the platform during the month of February 2023 indicated the movement/presence of 53 terrorists in J&K, a senior official said.

As per the breakup of total terrorists in J&K this year in February, those in the Valley region were 17, while Jammu’s number was 36 as compared to 74 terrorists during January 2023. Hence, the movement/presence of terrorists increased when compared to February 2022 in which the presence of 43 terrorists was detected.

The compilation of input assessments also reveals that security forces are under threat in Jammu and the most challenging area is the belt close to the Pir Panjal range, a senior official deployed in J&K said.

Forces and agencies have so far found that terrorists are likely to carry out stand-off attack or IED blasts in the region. The LeT was also planning to carry out terror attacks via IEDs in the Jammu area, including damaging railway tracks for which they were intending to carry out a reconnaissance of different places.

The movement of terrorists has been observed in the hinterland areas of Anantnag, Thanamandi (Rajouri), Poonch and Reasi districts to carry out terror attacks on security forces.

The central Intelligence agencies had recently found that the arms and ammunition used to execute the Poonch attack — in which five RR jawans lost their lives — had come from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

After the Poonch attack, the investigation of the local police also hinted that the bullets used were likely from Afghanistan that were left there by US forces before their exit.

