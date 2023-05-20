'Centre’s Ordinance Shifting Scale of Power in Favour of Delhi L-G Justified': Govt Sources on Latest Flashpoint

The Centre’s ordinance, which has shifted the scale of power in favour of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in matters related to services in Delhi government, is “justified” as the recent Supreme Court judgment had pointed to the absence of such a law, government sources have told News18.

The AAP government has severely criticised the new ordinance which negates the SC judgment dated May 11 that said the Delhi government would have the final say in the matter of ‘services’ and transfers and postings of officials. Government sources, however, say the Supreme Court, in para 95 of the same judgment, said if a law was brought by the Centre, the powers of the L-G can be modified. The Centre brought an ordinance to that effect on Friday, the sources said.

“The executive power of GNCTD extends to all subjects on which its Legislative Assembly has power to legislate. The legislative power of the Union extends to all entries under the State List and Concurrent List, in addition to the Union List. The executive power of the Union, in the absence of a law upon it executive power relating to any subject in the State List, shall cover only matters relating to the three entries which are excluded from the legislative domain of NCTD. As a corollary, in the absence of a law or provision of the Constitution, the executive power of the LG acting on behalf of the Union Government shall extend only to matters related to the three entries mentioned in Article 239AA(3)(a),” the SC judgment said.

But it further said: “If the Lieutenant Governor differs with the Council of Ministers of GNCTD, he shall act in accordance with the procedure laid down in the Transaction of Business Rules. However, if Parliament enacts a law granting executive power on any subject which is within the domain of NCTD, the executive power of the LG shall be modified to the extent, as provided in that law.”

This is what is being cited by the Centre to bring in an ordinance on Friday that has altered the powers of the L-G. The ordinance sets up a permanent authority headed by the Delhi chief minister along with chief secretary, Delhi & principal secretary (home), Delhi, to make recommendations to the L-G regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters.

It says all matters required to be decided by the authority shall be decided by majority of votes of the members present and voting — the implication is that the two bureaucrats can together overrule the chief minister. The recommendation then goes to the L-G. The ordinance says in case of difference of opinion between L-G and the ‘authority’, the decision of the L-G will be final.

The fallout of the ordinance hence is that the L-G remains supreme, the SC judgment stands negated and the Delhi chief minister’s powers have got weakened.