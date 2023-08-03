Chandigarh: 5 Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Eucalyptus Tree at Sharp Curve in Sector 50

As many as five people suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a eucalyptus tree on the side of the road at a sharp curve at Sector 50 in Chandigarh in the early hours of Thursday. The accident took place near Tribune Friends Society around 2:00 am.

According to police, the speeding car was coming from Mohali when it crashed into the eucalyptus tree, which fell on the road due to the impact of the collision. While the three passengers seated in the rear seats got out of the car on their own, the driver and the man in the front passenger seat had to be rescued by the police personnel.

The injured persons were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

Quoting inspector Baldev Kumar, SHO, Sector 34 police station, an Indian Express report said the passengers were stable.

Following the accident, a daily diary report was lodged at the Sector 49 police station and the tree was removed from the road.

The residents of the Tribune Friends Society residents blamed the structural flaw with the sharp curve for frequent accidents as motorists often fail to navigate vehicles at the stretch.