Chandigarh: Man Attempts to Kill Punjab Police Sub Inspector With Spade; Arrested

A 30-year-old Haryana man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a sub inspector (SI) of Punjab Police inside the premises of a Gurudwara.

The accused, identified as Sunil, was allegedly assaulted him with a spade inside a room in an old age home located inside the Gurdwara Gursagar Sahib in Sector 6 on Monday midnight, according to Hindustan Times.

The accused also got injured after he entered the bolted room and broke the glass window.

The sub inspector, identified as Krishan Kumar, 46 lodged a complaint against the accused and said that he threatened to kill him.

In his complaint, Kumar said that while he was sleeping, he heard a loud sound of mirror being crashed around 11:55 pm. When he went out to check it, he saw the accused entering his room from a backside window, HT said.

The accused then, Kumar adds, started abusing him and threatened to kill him, after which he hit his head with a spade.

The accused has been booked under Sections 453 for lurking house-trespass or house-breaking, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and 307 for attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code.