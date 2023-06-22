Chandigarh-Manali Highway to Close Daily For 4 Hours Due to Construction

To prevent heavy traffic jams at the Chandigarh-Manali highway, the UT administration has decided to close the road everyday for four hours, due to the contruction work of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane road.

According to the officials, the Chandigarh-Manali highway will remain closed for traffic movement between Mandi and Pandoh from 12:30 AM to 3:30 AM every day from Friday.

This was announced as during day time, the tourist influx remains high on this route which causes hindrance in speeding up the construction work.

“Earlier in day, the traffic movement was being stopped on this road stretch for one hour thrice in a day for the construction work. But now the tourist influx had increased manifold towards Kullu-Manali and we have decided to change the timing to avoid harm to the tourism industry,” Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Chander said.

“Now we have decided to stop traffic movement on this route from 12:30 am to 3:30 am every day in night hours as requested by the construction company. The tourists are advised to avoid journey on this route during this period and use alternative routes to travel between Mandi and Kullu,” he added.

Due to heat wave conditions on the plains, the tourist influx into Kullu-Manali region had witnessed a huge spike and the administration was trying to cater to that rush but issuing necessary advisories.