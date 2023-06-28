CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » UP: Bullet Grazes Bhim Army Chief's Stomach As Assailants Open Fire on His Convoy; Police Probe Begins
UP: Bullet Grazes Bhim Army Chief's Stomach As Assailants Open Fire on His Convoy; Police Probe Begins

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 19:26 IST

Saharanpur, India

Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada said that the activist's convoy was fired at by a few car-borne armed men

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan was shot at by unidentified assailants in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The armed assailants came in a vehicle bearing the registration number of Haryana.

“I don’t remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," said Chandrashekhar.

Azad had gone to attend a ‘terhavi’ ritual at a supporter’s home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said the assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azad’s SUV from the right side. He said a bullet grazed his abdomen.

SSP Saharanpur Dr Vipin Tada said his condition is stable and he is out of danger. Police will investigate the matter and will take all the necessary action, he said.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) condemned the attack on the Bhim Army chief and slammed the BJP government over the law and order in the state.

“The attack on Chandrashekhar Azad Ji is highly condemnable. This is proof of the anarchy prevailing in Uttar Pradesh and the law and order failure of the BJP government. The Rashtriya Lok Dal demands the immediate arrest of the culprits and to ensure security arrangements for Chandrashekhar Azad ji," RLD tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor.
  1. Saharanpur
  2. uttar pradesh
first published:June 28, 2023, 18:42 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 19:26 IST