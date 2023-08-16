Chandrayaan-3 Completes Final Lunar Orbit Maneuver, Lander Vikram's Separation Tomorrow

India’s ambitious third Moon mission, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, on Wednesday successfully executed its fifth and final orbit manoeuvre aimed at reaching the lunar surface.

This achievement has brought the spacecraft even closer to its destination. Having completed its lunar-bound manoeuvres, the spacecraft is now set to enter the next phase, which involves the separation of the propulsion module and the lander module, as stated by ISRO.

The lander module comprises Vikram, the lander, and rover Pragyan.