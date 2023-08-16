CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chandrayaan-3 Completes Final Lunar Orbit Maneuver, Lander Vikram's Separation Tomorrow
1-MIN READ

Chandrayaan-3 Completes Final Lunar Orbit Maneuver, Lander Vikram's Separation Tomorrow

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 11:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched its third edition of the Moon exploration programme from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Image: ISRO/ Youtube)

This achievement has brought the spacecraft even closer to its destination. Having completed its lunar-bound manoeuvres, the spacecraft is now set to enter the next phase, which involves the separation of the propulsion module and the lander module, as stated by ISRO.

India’s ambitious third Moon mission, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, on Wednesday successfully executed its fifth and final orbit manoeuvre aimed at reaching the lunar surface.

The lander module comprises Vikram, the lander, and rover Pragyan.

”Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended. With this, the lunar bound manoeuvre are completed.It’s time for preparations as the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module gear up for their separate journeys,” the national space agency tweeted. Separation of the lander module from the propulsion module of the spacecraft is planned for August 17, it said.

Post its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered into the lunar orbit on August 5, following which three successive orbit reduction manoeuvre were carried out on August 6, 9 and 14 to move closer to the Moon.

As the mission unfolds, ISRO is carrying out a sequence of maneuvers to progressively lower Chandrayaan-3’s orbit and align it with the lunar poles.

The spacecraft is set to achieve a gentle landing in the Moon’s southern polar region on August 23.

