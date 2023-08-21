Chandrayaan-3: Countdown Starts for Soft Landing on Moon; Indians Wait With Bated Breath

India’s ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is right on track, with the countdown commencing on Monday, bringing the spacecraft merely three days away from its momentous destination: the moon’s south pole. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the historic touchdown on the Moon’s southern extremity is slated for 6:04 pm on August 23. This achievement, if successful, will elevate India to become the fourth nation globally to accomplish this feat, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia and China.

The crucial decision regarding the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon will be determined just two hours prior to the scheduled touchdown on Wednesday, a senior ISRO official said.

The statement came hours after ISRO announced that the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander module has successfully established communication with the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and shared images of the lunar far side area, captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

Here’s All You Need to Know About Chandrayaan-3 Updates

Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander module established communication with the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and shared images of the moon. “Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM," ISRO said in a post on ‘X’.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:‘Welcome, buddy!’Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM.Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM. Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST.#Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

The space agency also shared images of the ‘lunar far side area’ captured by the LHDAC camera. This camera, which aids in identifying a secure landing area free from boulders or deep trenches during the descent, has been developed by ISRO.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:Here are the images ofLunar far side areacaptured by theLander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023