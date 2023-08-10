CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chandrayaan 3: Earth and Moon Captured From Space Through Lander Cameras | WATCH
Chandrayaan 3: Earth and Moon Captured From Space Through Lander Cameras | WATCH

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 12:30 IST

New Delhi, India

ISRO has said it will attempt a soft landing on the Moon’s surface on August 23.

"Earth viewed by Lander Imager (LI) Camera on the day of the launch and the moon, imaged by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion," a tweet by ISRO said

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Thursday released images of the Earth and the moon captured by the lander imager camera onboard Chandrayaan-3.

On August 7, the first look of the moon was captured by Chandrayaan-3 was released by the Indian space agency a day after the spacecraft successfully entered the lunar orbit.

“Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network), Bengaluru," the space agency said. Perilune is the spacecraft’s closest point to the moon.

ISRO has said it will attempt a soft landing on the Moon’s surface on August 23.

