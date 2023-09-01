Chandrayaan-3, G20 Success, New Parliament: 3 Things That May Feature in Special Session

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India’s historic achievement of holding the G20 summit successfully and transition to the new building of Parliament could be celebrated during the five-day special session of Parliament called by the Narendra Modi government later this month.

Government sources told News18 that all these events represent the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of Indian democracy and the MPs would get a chance to acknowledge and celebrate them on the floor of the House. A special resolution hailing these three events could also be passed by Parliament and the five-day session could see the transition to the new Parliament building as well which would be showcased to the MPs and the country at large.

India has become the first country to land near the South Pole of the moon and conduct various experiments successfully — leading to significant discoveries on the surface of the moon. India would also have successfully conducted the G20 leaders’ summit on September 9-10 by the time the special session of Parliament starts on September 18.

The government could use the occasion to tell Parliament of the success of the G20 Summit and how it became a country-wide event hailed globally with over 200 meetings spread over 60-plus cities.

According to sources, the second day of the session — September 19, which happens to be Ganesh Chaturthi — will be held in the new building. This would be the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the new building, and the Speaker has also called for a photo session as well, sources added.

The government and the BJP remained tight-lipped on any legislative agenda for the special session even as speculation spread that important bills like One Nation-One Poll, Uniform Civil Code or the Women’s Reservation Bill could be introduced.

“All these bills require widespread consultations with states and other political parties,” a senior government official told News18, claiming ignorance of what the legislative agenda, if any at all, will feature in the session.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill — three important bills brought by the Home Ministry to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively — are presently pending before a standing committee and may not be ready before the special session.

The government has also maintained denial on any plan to bring forward the Lok Sabha polls, reiterating that the General Elections will be held as scheduled in 2024.