Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Completes Mission Readiness Review, Countdown to Begin on July 13

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 23:21 IST

Bengaluru, India

The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission.(PTI photo)

The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota on July 14

The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday it has completed the 'Mission Readiness Review' (MRR) for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. In a tweet, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said, "The (MRR) board has authorised the launch. The countdown begins tomorrow."

The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour ‘launch rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission.

The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota on July 14.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
