Chandrayaan-3 Observed 'Natural' Seismic Activity on Moon, ISRO Shares Latest Findings

As India’s ambitious third lunar mission — Chandrayaan-3 — is on the moon’s south pole, Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) on Thursday said the spacecraft recorded a seismic activity appearing to “be a natural one."

This event, detected by the Vikram Lander, indicates a possibility of a quake on the moon, but its exact nature is currently under investigation.

Announcing the findings of another in-situ observations, ISRO said that the the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload recorded an event appearing to be a natural one.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:In-situ Scientific ExperimentsInstrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan 3 Lander— the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon —has recorded the movements of Rover and other… pic.twitter.com/Sjd5K14hPl — ISRO (@isro) August 31, 2023

Taking to X (formally Twitter), ISRO said, “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: In-situ Scientific Experiments - Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan 3 Lander - the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon - has recorded the movements of Rover and other payloads."

“Additionally, it has recorded an event, appearing to be a natural one, on August 26, 2023. The source of this event is under investigation," ISRO added.

Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives fulfilled

This comes as ISRO said that two or the three missions of the Chandrayaan-3 were achieved. The first 2 missions — demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, and demonstration of rover movement on the moon — have been successful.

While the third mission, which is the in-situ scientific experiments on the moon are currently underway.

The mission made India the fourth country to accomplish a landing on the lunar surface, and the first to reach the unexplored south pole of the moon.

Latest observations of Chandrayaan-3

A child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama", said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday as it shared a footage from the Moon captured by Vikram lander’s image camera of Pragyan rover rotating in search of a safe route.

“It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately. Isn’t it?" ISRO said in a post on microblogging site X.

Before this, ISRO on Thursday confirmed that another instrument onboard the Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 has confirmed the presence of Sulphur (S) on Moon, through another technique.

A few days back ISRO team had commanded Pragyan rover to reroute to ensure its safety after it detected a big crater on Moon.

Chandrayaan-3

India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the decision to name the spot where Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made soft landing as ‘Shiv Shakti Point’ and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon’s surface in 2019 would be known as “Tiranga Point".

Also, August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as National Space Day’, Modi had said.