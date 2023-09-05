Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional 'Anaglyph' Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

A three-dimensional ‘anaglyph’ image of the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander from the south pole of the Moon was shared by the Indian Space Research Organsiation (ISRO) on Tuesday.

The space agency shared the the picture and it’s details on their official ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter handle. They said, “Anaglyph is a simple visualization of the object or terrain in three dimensions from stereo or multi-view images. The Anaglyph presented here is created using NavCam Stereo Images, which consist of both a left and right image captured onboard the Pragyan Rover".

Further, ISRO said that in the 3-channel image, the left image is positioned in the red channel, while the right image is placed in the blue and green channels (creating cyan). The difference in perspective between these two images results in the stereo effect, which gives the visual impression of three dimensions.

The usage of red and cyan glasses were also recommended for viewing the image in 3D.

On Monday, ISRO announced that Chandryaan-3 mission’s Vikram lander has been put into sleep mode. The chief of the Indian space agency, S Somanath had earlier said the lunar mission’s rover and lander would be put into “sleep" mode in order to withstand the night on the Moon.

India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the decision to name the spot where Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made soft landing as ‘Shiv Shakti Point’ and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon’s surface in 2019 would be known as “Tiranga Point".

Modi also said that August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as National Space Day.

The total life of Chandrayaan-3 is 14 Earth days, equal to one lunar day, and ISRO may try to stretch it for one more day. However, this will be determined on whether there is enough power to keep the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover functioning well.