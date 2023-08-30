CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander's First Pics on Moon as Taken By Pragyan Rover
1-MIN READ

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander's First Pics on Moon as Taken By Pragyan Rover

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 14:09 IST

New Delhi, India

ISRO said the 'image of the mission' was taken by the navigation camera onboard the rover. (Photo: Twitter/ISRO)

In an X post today, ISRO wrote that the image of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander this morning was clicked by Pragyan rover - the 'image of the mission' - was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the rover

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover clicked an image of Vikram lander on Wednesday morning. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared images of the same taken by navigation camera onboard the rover.

ISRO has been sharing updates since Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander touched down on the unexplored south pole of the moon on August 23, followed by the ramping out of Pragyan rover.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-3 Inserts Probe into Lunar Soil, Shares First Observations from South Pole

In a post on microblogging site X today, ISRO wrote that the image of Vikram lander this morning was clicked by Pragyan rover - the 'image of the mission' - was taken by the navigation camera onboard the rover (NavCam).

NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS), ISRO said in the X post with a “Smile, please!"

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan Rover Confirms Sulphur’s Presence on Moon’s Surface; Hunt On for Hydrogen

On Tuesday, ISRO said the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover, which landed on the moon on August 23, has made the first-ever in-situ measurements on the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole and “unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur“.

The preliminary analyses by the Indian space agency also said the instrument detected Aluminum (Al), Sulphur (S), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), and Titanium (Ti), as expected. Further measurements have also revealed the presence of manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O). Investigation regarding the presence of Hydrogen is currently underway.

first published:August 30, 2023, 13:52 IST
last updated:August 30, 2023, 14:09 IST