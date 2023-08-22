Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Landing Scheduled At 6:04 PM Tomorrow, To Be Postponed If...

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 08:14 IST
New Delhi, India
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: A senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official on Monday said the final landing maneuver is a very complex one and the decision for touchdown will be taken two hours prior to the action. A top official in the agency mentioned that it can be “postponed” if the situation is unfavourable. Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing is scheduled for touchdown at 6:04 pm on August 23 based on module health and lunar conditions. The space agency also said it established contact with Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.
As it inches closer to its final destination, Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 on Friday released riveting images of the moon’s far side captured by a camera on the spacecraft.
The images, released by ISRO on X (formerly Twitter), shows the far side area of the moon and was taken by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
“This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO at SAC,” it wrote.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
Here are the images ofLunar far side areacaptured by theLander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB
— ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023
India’s space agency is closing in on an attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole, a mission with implications for the country’s standing as a space power and for future lunar exploration.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from India’s main space port in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
Since then, it has looped through progressively wider-ranging orbits of Earth, transferred to a lunar orbit and emerged as a focus of national pride and of global interest after Russia’s failed attempt to beat it to a landing on the moon’s south pole. A LOOK AT KEY FACTS
“Last time after the landing process, we had gone through the data. Based on that, corrective measures have been taken. Not only that, we did something more than what we corrected. Wherever the margins are less, we enhanced those margins…Based on the lessons we learnt from Chandrayaan 2, the system is going with more ruggedness,” said former director of ISRO, K Sivan on Chandryaan-3 mission.
ISRO on Monday released images of far side area of the moon captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). ISRO said the LHDAC camera will assist in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
Here are the images ofLunar far side areacaptured by theLander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB
— ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023
Chairman of ISRO, S Somnath. met Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Delhi on Monday and apprised him of the status and readiness of Chandrayaan-3 for the moon landing scheduled on August 23.
Singh was briefed on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and was told “all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated on Wednesday.” “In the next two days, the health of Chandrayaan-3 will be continuously monitored. The final sequence of landing will be loaded two days ahead and tested out,” Somnath said.
Actor Prakash Raj landed in hot waters ahead of the scheduled landing of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s surface on August 23. Amidst all eyes on the final countdown to the spacecraft’s landing on the surface of the moon, the actor invited backlash over an X post mocking India’s Moon mission.
Prakash Raj took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) and mocked the Moon mission Chandrayaan-3. He shared a cartoon of a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea and wrote, “First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.” Read More
ISRO informed on Monday that two-way communication between the two has established between Chandrayaan-3 and Chandrayaan-2.
“Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM,” ISRO said in a tweet.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:‘Welcome, buddy!’Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM.
Two-way communication between the two is established.
MOX has now more routes to reach the LM.
Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST.#Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3
— ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023
Chairman ISRO briefed Union Minister Jitendra Singh on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and said that all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated on Wednesday. “In the next two days, the health of Chandrayaan-3 will be continuously monitored. The final sequence of landing will be loaded two days ahead and tested out,” he said
The telecast for the Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing on the moon will begin on August 23 an hour before the space mission’s final decent. “Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST,” the ISRO said. According to ISRO, the lander module carrying Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, is expected to touch down on the Lunar surface around 6.04 pm on Wednesday.
Nilesh M Desai, Director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad, shared insights about Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing and said: “On August 23, two hours before Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land, we will make a decision on whether it is appropriate to proceed with the landing based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon. If any factors appear to be unfavorable, we will defer the module’s landing to August 27. Our aim is a trouble-free landing and we remain confident about executing the module’s landing on August 23.”
Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on surface of moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, August 23. ISRO on Monday started live telecast of the landing event at 5:20 pm.
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair described the upcoming lunar landing of Chandrayaan 3 on Wednesday as a “complex manoeuvre” and stressed seamless coordination among all systems to ensure success. Nair, who led the space agency during the launch of Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008, said, It’s a very complex manoeuvre. We narrowly missed it (soft-landing on the Moon in Chandrayaan-2 mission) in the last two kilometres (above the lunar surface).”
With thrusters, sensors, altimeters and computer software operating in unison, any glitch could jeopardise the Chandrayaan 3 mission, former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair said. “We have to be really cautious and watch. Of course, I understand that ISRO has done enough simulations and also redundancies have been built in so that chances of such failure are remote. Still, we have to keep our fingers crossed,” he said.
A crucial decision regarding Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing, determined two hours before its scheduled touchdown at 6:04 pm on August 23 based on module health and lunar conditions, will ultimately dictate whether the landing will take place on Wednesday or gets postponed to August 27, a senior ISRO official said on Monday.
Nilesh M Desai, Director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad, said, the space agency will postpone the ambitious lunar landing mission to Sunday if factors do not appear favourable during their assessment on Wednesday. “Two hours before Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon, we will take a decision on whether or not it will be appropriate to land it at that time based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon. In case, if any factor appears to be not favourable, then we will land the module on the Moon on August 27,” he said. Read More
ISRO on Monday said Chandrayaan-2 orbiter formally welcomed Chandrayaan-3, adding that two-way communication between the two is established.
In a post on X, ISRO wrote, “‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM.
All eyes are on Chandrayaan-3’s exciting finish as its lander, ‘Vikram’, is almost at the finish line and is scheduled to make a soft landing at Wednesday, August 23, on the surface of the moon.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the historic touchdown on the Moon’s southern extremity is slated for 6:04 pm on August 23. This achievement, if successful, will elevate India to become the fourth country to accomplish this feat, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia and China.
A senior ISRO official, however, said that the crucial decision regarding the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon will be determined just two hours prior to the scheduled touchdown on Wednesday.