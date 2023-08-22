CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Landing Scheduled At 6:04 PM Tomorrow, To Be Postponed If...

Live now

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Landing Scheduled At 6:04 PM Tomorrow, To Be Postponed If...

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Ahead of its planned landing on the moon's untouched south pole on August 23, Chandrayaan-3's lander module has established a two-way communication with Chandrayaan-2's orbiter and the ISRO said on Monday all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 08:14 IST

New Delhi, India

MoS Jitendra Singh said the design of the spacecraft and the spot where it will land have taken into account the the loopholes in the Chandrayaan-2. (Image: Shutterstock)
Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14. (Image: Shutterstock)

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: A senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official on Monday said the final landing maneuver is a very complex one and the decision for touchdown will be taken two hours prior to the action. A top official in the agency mentioned that it can be “postponed” if the situation is unfavourable. Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing is scheduled for touchdown at 6:04 pm on August 23 based on module health and lunar conditions. The space agency also said it established contact with Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.

Aug 22, 2023 08:10 IST

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Releases Images of Moon's Far Side As Mission Enters Final Stage

As it inches closer to its final destination, Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 on Friday released riveting images of the moon’s far side captured by a camera on the spacecraft.

The images, released by ISRO on X (formerly Twitter), shows the far side area of the moon and was taken by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

“This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO at SAC,” it wrote.

Aug 22, 2023 08:08 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Landing on Aug 23: Key Facts About India's Moon Mission

India’s space agency is closing in on an attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole, a mission with implications for the country’s standing as a space power and for future lunar exploration.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from India’s main space port in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Since then, it has looped through progressively wider-ranging orbits of Earth, transferred to a lunar orbit and emerged as a focus of national pride and of global interest after Russia’s failed attempt to beat it to a landing on the moon’s south pole. A LOOK AT KEY FACTS

Aug 22, 2023 08:01 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Live: 'Corrective Measures Taken This Time to Ensure Successful Landing,' Says K Sivan

“Last time after the landing process, we had gone through the data. Based on that, corrective measures have been taken. Not only that, we did something more than what we corrected. Wherever the margins are less, we enhanced those margins…Based on the lessons we learnt from Chandrayaan 2, the system is going with more ruggedness,” said former director of ISRO, K Sivan on Chandryaan-3 mission.

Aug 22, 2023 07:57 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO Releases Pics of Far Side Of Moon

ISRO on Monday released images of far side area of the moon captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). ISRO said the LHDAC camera will assist in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO.

Aug 22, 2023 07:55 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Latest News: ISRO Chairman Meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Chairman of ISRO, S Somnath. met Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Delhi on Monday and apprised him of the status and readiness of Chandrayaan-3 for the moon landing scheduled on August 23.

Singh was briefed on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and was told “all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated on Wednesday.” “In the next two days, the health of Chandrayaan-3 will be continuously monitored. The final sequence of landing will be loaded two days ahead and tested out,” Somnath said.

Aug 22, 2023 07:54 IST

Prakash Raj Faces Criticism for 'Mocking' Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Clarifies Later 'Hate Sees Only Hate'

Actor Prakash Raj landed in hot waters ahead of the scheduled landing of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s surface on August 23. Amidst all eyes on the final countdown to the spacecraft’s landing on the surface of the moon, the actor invited backlash over an X post mocking India’s Moon mission.

Prakash Raj took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) and mocked the Moon mission Chandrayaan-3. He shared a cartoon of a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea and wrote, “First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.” Read More

Aug 22, 2023 07:53 IST

Chandrayaan-3: Communication Established With Chandrayaan-2

ISRO informed on Monday that two-way communication between the two has established between Chandrayaan-3 and Chandrayaan-2.

“Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM,” ISRO said in a tweet.

Aug 22, 2023 07:50 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Systems Working Perfectly, No Contingencies Anticipated on Wednesday: ISRO Chief

Chairman ISRO briefed Union Minister Jitendra Singh on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and said that all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated on Wednesday. “In the next two days, the health of Chandrayaan-3 will be continuously monitored. The final sequence of landing will be loaded two days ahead and tested out,” he said

Aug 22, 2023 07:49 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: When Will Live Telecast of Chandrayaan-3 Soft Landing Begin?

The telecast for the Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing on the moon will begin on August 23 an hour before the space mission’s final decent. “Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST,” the ISRO said. According to ISRO, the lander module carrying Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, is expected to touch down on the Lunar surface around 6.04 pm on Wednesday.

Aug 22, 2023 07:46 IST

Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Landing Fate to Be Decided 2 Hours Before Touchdown, ISRO

Nilesh M Desai, Director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad, shared insights about Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing and said: “On August 23, two hours before Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land, we will make a decision on whether it is appropriate to proceed with the landing based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon. If any factors appear to be unfavorable, we will defer the module’s landing to August 27. Our aim is a trouble-free landing and we remain confident about executing the module’s landing on August 23.”

Aug 22, 2023 07:43 IST

Chandryaan-3 News Updates: When Is The Landing Event

Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on surface of moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, August 23. ISRO on Monday started live telecast of the landing event at 5:20 pm.

Aug 22, 2023 07:42 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing a Complex Manoeuvre, Says Former ISRO Chief

 Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair described the upcoming lunar landing of Chandrayaan 3 on Wednesday as a “complex manoeuvre” and stressed seamless coordination among all systems to ensure success. Nair, who led the space agency during the launch of Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008, said, It’s a very complex manoeuvre. We narrowly missed it (soft-landing on the Moon in Chandrayaan-2 mission) in the last two kilometres (above the lunar surface).”

Aug 22, 2023 07:42 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: 'Fingers Crossed', Former ISRO Chief Cautions on Glitches

With thrusters, sensors, altimeters and computer software operating in unison, any glitch could jeopardise the Chandrayaan 3 mission, former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair said. “We have to be really cautious and watch. Of course, I understand that ISRO has done enough simulations and also redundancies have been built in so that chances of such failure are remote. Still, we have to keep our fingers crossed,” he said.

Aug 22, 2023 07:40 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Landing May Be Postponed If 'Conditions Unfavourable'

A crucial decision regarding Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing, determined two hours before its scheduled touchdown at 6:04 pm on August 23 based on module health and lunar conditions, will ultimately dictate whether the landing will take place on Wednesday or gets postponed to August 27, a senior ISRO official said on Monday.

Nilesh M Desai, Director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad, said, the space agency will postpone the ambitious lunar landing mission to Sunday if factors do not appear favourable during their assessment on Wednesday. “Two hours before Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon, we will take a decision on whether or not it will be appropriate to land it at that time based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon. In case, if any factor appears to be not favourable, then we will land the module on the Moon on August 27,” he said. Read More 

Aug 22, 2023 07:39 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Welcome, buddy! Chandrayaan-2 Establishes Communication Its Mate

ISRO on Monday said Chandrayaan-2 orbiter formally welcomed Chandrayaan-3, adding that two-way communication between the two is established.

In a post on X, ISRO wrote, “‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM.

Aug 22, 2023 07:38 IST

Chandrayaan-3 News: Vikram Lander's Historic Landing Tomorrow

All eyes are on Chandrayaan-3’s exciting finish as its lander, ‘Vikram’, is almost at the finish line and is scheduled to make a soft landing at Wednesday, August 23, on the surface of the moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the historic touchdown on the Moon’s southern extremity is slated for 6:04 pm on August 23. This achievement, if successful, will elevate India to become the fourth country to accomplish this feat, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia and China.

A senior ISRO official, however, said that the crucial decision regarding the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon will be determined just two hours prior to the scheduled touchdown on Wednesday.

