Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Landing Scheduled At 6:04 PM Tomorrow, To Be Postponed If...

As it inches closer to its final destination, Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 on Friday released riveting images of the moon’s far side captured by a camera on the spacecraft.

The images, released by ISRO on X (formerly Twitter), shows the far side area of the moon and was taken by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

“This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO at SAC,” it wrote.