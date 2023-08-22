Chandrayaan-3 All Set to Make History With Soft-landing on Moon's Surface | When And Where to Watch

Indians are waiting with bated breath for the historic lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday evening. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said in an update that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule.

According to ISRO, India’s pursuit of space exploration will reach a remarkable milestone if the Chandrayaan-3 mission is able to achieve a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. The space organization also said that this achievement will mark a significant step forward for India in the fields of Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry and will symbolise our nation’s progress in space exploration.

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: When to WATCH?

ISRO will broadcast the event live on August 23, from 5.27 pm IST on its official website. Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon around 6:04 pm.

The organization took to X, formerly known as Twitter to make the announcement for the same.

Chandrayaan 3 Live Streaming: WHERE TO WATCH?

People can watch the moon landing of Chandrayaan 3 live on ISRO’s YouTube channel, its Facebook page, and the DD National TV channel. One can also catch the latest updates on the lunar landing on CNN-News18 and other major TV news platforms in the country.

ISRO Website: www.isro.gov.in

ISRO Facebook: Facebook.com/ISRO

ISRO YouTube: https://t.ly/NfI-B

DD National: www.youtube.com/@DoordarshanNational

CNN-News18 YouTube: t.ly/RAGts

Track Live Updates at CNN-News18 website: www.news18.com

ALL ABOUT CHANDRAYAAN 3

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is the third lunar exploration mission planned by ISRO following the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission. The mission serves as a continuation of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 and aims to showcase the complete capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 consists of three parts: a Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover. The Lander has the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out the research on the lunar surface.

The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The main function of Propulsion module is to carry the Lander module from launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit.